Vt. hospital warns of phone scam
The Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury says this week, scammers started calling people in the area telling them they have an outstanding balance at the hospital and then asking for a credit card to take care of it. The hospital says it will not ask for your credit card information on the phone like that.
