Vermont office workers get new home after toxic scare
Vermont has reached an agreement on new offices for nearly 80 state employees who were displaced from their building earlier this month because of elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in the air. The Caledonian Record reports Tuesday that the former microDATA building in St. Johnsbury has been chosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC