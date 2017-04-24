Snowmobile group continuing rail trail expansion efforts

The organization that manages Vermont's snowmobile trail system is continuing its yearslong effort to build the longest multipurpose recreational trail in New England along an abandoned railroad bed in the northern part of the state. So far, 32 miles have been completed of what is becoming the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail across northern Vermont between Swanton and St. Johnsbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.