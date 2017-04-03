More
State of Vermont employees are due to learn the result of air tests on the St. Johnsbury building where they work after chemicals were found under the foundation. The 78 workers in the Eastern Avenue buildings, leased by the Agency of Human Services, were relocated to other state buildings in the area.
