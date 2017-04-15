Mom found guilty in vodka death of di...

Mom found guilty in vodka death of disabled son

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - A Vermont woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of her disabled son who had vodka poured into his feeding tube.

