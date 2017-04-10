Former Vermont principal pleads guilty to embezzlement

A former Vermont principal has pleaded guilty to using school accounts to buy $5,000 worth of merchandise, including an air conditioner, generator and television. The Caledonian Record reports 41-year-old Patrick Ely, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and petit larceny in exchange for a deferred sentence of several years and 15 days on a work crew.

