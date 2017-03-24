These Vermont sugar houses are giving...

These Vermont sugar houses are giving out maple treats and tours this weekend

Vermont, the nation's leading producer of maple syrup, is gearing up for its biggest maple event of the spring, Maple Open House Weekend . Several dozen of the Green Mountain State's hundreds of sugar houses will open their doors this Saturday and Sunday for special activities that include tours, demonstrations, breakfasts, wagon rides, wine tastings, baking contests, and more.

