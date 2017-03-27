There's still hope for legalizing mar...

There's still hope for legalizing marijuana

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

It was a bit of a buzz kill when Vermont's House Judiciary Committee missed a key deadline last week on a bill that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for recreational use. Fortunately, H.170 was granted an extension, approved by the committee on Wednesday, and now heads to the House floor for a vote.

