Team comes to the aid of dog stranded in icy Vt. river
A team of firefighters has come to the aid of a dog that was struggling to keep his head above water in an icy Vermont river. The Caledonian Record reports Simon the dog, which appeared to be an Australian shepherd mix, responded Wednesday to firefighters' calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
