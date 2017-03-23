Judge hears requests in domestic abus...

Judge hears requests in domestic abuse, murder convictions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Vermont judge has heard post-conviction relief requests from a man charged in the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother and a man convicted of killing a St. Johnsbury teacher in 2012. Baird remains in prison while awaiting trial in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Pat O'Hagan in Sheffield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Johnsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16) Sep '16 DrN 1
Vtel (Sep '15) Sep '15 Kirby 1
David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15) Apr '15 Wondering 1
What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15) Jan '15 Curious 2
News If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14) Jan '15 Jaimie 9
brandon jackson (Jan '15) Jan '15 brian 1
News State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Elmer_J_Fudd 1
See all St. Johnsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now

St. Johnsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Johnsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Johnsbury, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC