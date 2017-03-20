Committee Proposes Enhancements to St...

Committee Proposes Enhancements to St. Johnsbury Riverfront

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: US News & World Report

The St. Johnsbury Riverfront Revitalization Committee in Vermont has proposed new pedestrian enhancements along the Passumpsic River as part of their effort to rejuvenate the Bay Street riverfront. The Caledonian Record reports the proposal calls for the installation of new sidewalks through the Portland Street bridge along with a pedestrian trail that would increase access to downtown St. Johnsbury and the riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Johnsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16) Sep '16 DrN 1
Vtel (Sep '15) Sep '15 Kirby 1
David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15) Apr '15 Wondering 1
What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15) Jan '15 Curious 2
News If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14) Jan '15 Jaimie 9
brandon jackson (Jan '15) Jan '15 brian 1
News State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Elmer_J_Fudd 1
See all St. Johnsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now

St. Johnsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Johnsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Johnsbury, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC