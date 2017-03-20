Committee Proposes Enhancements to St. Johnsbury Riverfront

The St. Johnsbury Riverfront Revitalization Committee in Vermont has proposed new pedestrian enhancements along the Passumpsic River as part of their effort to rejuvenate the Bay Street riverfront. The Caledonian Record reports the proposal calls for the installation of new sidewalks through the Portland Street bridge along with a pedestrian trail that would increase access to downtown St. Johnsbury and the riverfront.

