Committee Proposes Enhancements to St. Johnsbury Riverfront
The St. Johnsbury Riverfront Revitalization Committee in Vermont has proposed new pedestrian enhancements along the Passumpsic River as part of their effort to rejuvenate the Bay Street riverfront. The Caledonian Record reports the proposal calls for the installation of new sidewalks through the Portland Street bridge along with a pedestrian trail that would increase access to downtown St. Johnsbury and the riverfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC