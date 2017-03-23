Bernie Sanders says Trump won't achie...

Bernie Sanders says Trump won't achieve all cuts

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont's independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling his constituents that President Donald Trump is not going to achieve all the cuts to the federal budget that he wants. But in a Thursday appearance at a senior center in St. Johnsbury, Sanders said Vermonters should let their public leaders know they oppose the president's proposals.

