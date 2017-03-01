Police searching for missing snowmobi...

Police searching for missing snowmobilers

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

According to Vermont State Police-- 23-year-old Brandon Barrett and 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan were last seen in Benson Village Thursday evening. Police say the two men were riding separate snowmobiles in the area of Benson Landing and may have headed across Lake Champlain to New York.

