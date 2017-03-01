Police: Man mistakenly shoots gun, bullet in neighbor's tub

Police say a Vermont man instructing his cousin on how to handle a firearm accidentally discharged the gun, sending a bullet into his neighbor's bathtub. The Caledonian Record reports police said 33-year-old Shawn Young, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment on Monday, but then expressed a desire at arraignment to settle the charge.

