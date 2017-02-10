Mental Health Workers Seek to Ease Th...

Mental Health Workers Seek to Ease Their 'Duty to Warn'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Seven Days

In February 2011, 21-year-old Evan Rapoza walked into the basement of a St. Johnsbury apartment building where Michael Kuligoski was fixing the furnace. Rapoza attacked the 50-year-old repairman with a pipe wrench, strangled him with a belt and tried to drown him in a bucket of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Johnsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J.P. Lanctot Sep '16 DrN 1
Vtel (Sep '15) Sep '15 Kirby 1
David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15) Apr '15 Wondering 1
What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15) Jan '15 Curious 2
News If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14) Jan '15 Jaimie 9
brandon jackson (Jan '15) Jan '15 brian 1
News State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Elmer_J_Fudd 1
See all St. Johnsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Caledonia County was issued at February 11 at 2:48PM EST

St. Johnsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Johnsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

St. Johnsbury, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC