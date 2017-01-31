Town considering a TIF district to sp...

Town considering a TIF district to spur development

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Bennington Banner

The town is considering joining a consortium of Vermont communities that seeks to lift the current state cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts. The Select Board on Monday reached a consensus on the proposal, pending further details on the other communities that will take part and details of the lobbying effort.

Read more at The Bennington Banner.

