St. Johnsbury working on details of prison work-camp expansion

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Vermont town is working on a plan with the Department of Corrections to increase the number of inmates being held in what is now an underused prison work camp. St. Johnsbury select board Chairman Jeff Moore tells the Caledonian Record that details need to be worked out before any deal can be finalized.

