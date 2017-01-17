More
Should mental health organizations be liable if one of their former patients turns violent? That's the question at the heart of a new bill making its way through the Vermon tStatehouse. The Senate bill aims to overrule a decision by the Supreme Court last year by diluting the duty of mental health workers when it comes to warning about the risks of potentially violent patients.
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
