2 men charged with assault after brawl
They say some people were playing a game when Hezzy James, 24, of St. Albans, got angry that others hadn't brought drugs for him and he started punching another man in the face. One man is dead and another in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting in a Georgia neighborhood Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC