Ring in the New Year with WCAX
The team from "The :30," Eva McKend and Keith McGilvery, will join folks from First Night Burlington to host festivities at venues across the Queen City. All kinds of artists and performers are on the schedule, like Michael Arnowitt, a pianist who will take the stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC