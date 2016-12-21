Police investigate report of armed ro...

Police investigate report of armed robbery at Vt. motel

Sunday Dec 25

Vermont State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery of a guest at the Maplewood Lodge motel in St. Johnsbury. Police say it was reported that four masked males entered a room on Saturday night, with at least one displaying a handgun, and stole an unknown amount of money.

St. Johnsbury, VT

