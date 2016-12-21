Police investigate report of armed robbery at Vt. motel
Vermont State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery of a guest at the Maplewood Lodge motel in St. Johnsbury. Police say it was reported that four masked males entered a room on Saturday night, with at least one displaying a handgun, and stole an unknown amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC