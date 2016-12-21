More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

"I wanted to try with Kora to learn some relaxation techniques and also help with some digestion-I heard that massage can help with that," says Smith. But, Ishee says there are health benefits too, like relieving stress, aiding digestion and even helping premature babies gain weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Johnsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J.P. Lanctot Sep '16 DrN 1
Vtel (Sep '15) Sep '15 Kirby 1
David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15) Apr '15 Wondering 1
What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15) Jan '15 Curious 2
News If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14) Jan '15 Jaimie 9
brandon jackson (Jan '15) Jan '15 brian 1
News State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Elmer_J_Fudd 1
See all St. Johnsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now

St. Johnsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Johnsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

St. Johnsbury, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC