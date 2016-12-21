Loud and clear: Parents voice support of choice as talks continue
Dr. Janel Kittredge, center at podium, waited with two of her children at Burr and Burton Academy for her turn to address members of the State Board of Education on their proposed rules for private schools. Kittredge is a BBA graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC