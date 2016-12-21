Fire department says some 'double-dip...

Fire department says some 'double-dipping' into Santa Fund

Friday Dec 2 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The fire department in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, says some families are "double-dipping" into a Santa Fund it runs, asking for toy donations more than once for the same child. Fire Chief Troy Ruggles tells the Caledonian Record the department will be verifying children through contact information and working to weed out any duplicates, so the limited resources donated can go as far as possible to needy families.

