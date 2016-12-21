'Considerable Danger' For Avalanches ...

'Considerable Danger' For Avalanches Around Mount Washington Amid Winter Storm

Thursday Dec 29

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says there will be " considerable danger " for avalanches in the areas around the mountain as today's winter storm moves in. Frank Carus, a snow ranger with the U.S. Forest Service, says avalanches are not out of the ordinary this time of year - but the severity of the approaching storm makes the risk even higher than normal.

