How Wal-Mart stores impact downtown Vt. businesses
The opening of the latest Wal-Mart in Derby brings the number to six Wal-Mart stores in the state, despite communities fighting to keep it out. "Now there's just so many more stores starting from down below all the way up, there's very few that are empty, there's something for everybody," said Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Johnsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.P. Lanctot
|Sep '16
|DrN
|1
|Vtel (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Kirby
|1
|David and Ann Taylor (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Wondering
|1
|What is bigger in Vermont? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curious
|2
|If the rich are getting richer, what's happenin... (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Jaimie
|9
|brandon jackson (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|brian
|1
|State's jobless rate dips below 4 percent; lawm... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Johnsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC