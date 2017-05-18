Your Weekend: Floating lanterns, belly dancers, Living Traditions, and Alex Boye

That snowstorm earlier this week might have some of us thinking we've missed summer all together, but never fear - summer will come! To help us move quickly past this cold spell, the Beehive State has entertainment options inside and out. Local favorite Alex Boye will perform what is being billed as "Pop Music with an African Twist" on May 19, 7 p.m. at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi.

