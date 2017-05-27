Wheeling a classic Jeep in Moab

Wheeling a classic Jeep in Moab

Friday May 5

It wasn't my first Jeep trip, and it certainly won't be my last, but this year's Jp Dirt 'N Drive was certainly one of the best. It's always good to be in the dirt and rocks of the desert Southwest, but this year, our trip got amped up a bit with some real wheeling in Logandale, Nevada, and St. George, Utah.

