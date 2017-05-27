Utah forecast: Not 'The End,' but yes...

Utah forecast: Not 'The End,' but yes, St. George about as cool as Salt Lake City

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Blink once, blink twice, but it's still true: temperatures in northern Utah, where snow still caps the Wasatch Mountains, will match those of the state's arid, sunny south through the midweek. Temperatures in both Salt Lake City and St. George will be in the mid-70s Wednesday, a repeat of Tuesday's forecast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there something about Dixie Downs? (Feb '08) May 9 shay 31
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb '17 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Nov '16) Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru (Oct '16) Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC