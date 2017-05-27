Utah forecast: Not 'The End,' but yes, St. George about as cool as Salt Lake City
Blink once, blink twice, but it's still true: temperatures in northern Utah, where snow still caps the Wasatch Mountains, will match those of the state's arid, sunny south through the midweek. Temperatures in both Salt Lake City and St. George will be in the mid-70s Wednesday, a repeat of Tuesday's forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there something about Dixie Downs? (Feb '08)
|May 9
|shay
|31
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC