St. George city officials say business owner's American flag pole too tall

Monday May 1 Read more: KSL-TV

A St. George business owner feels he's paying a price for patriotism after being issued a code-enforcement violation from the city of St. George stating that a flagpole displaying the American flag at his RV dealership is in violation of city ordinance. However, city officials said the business owner didn't obtain a conditional use permit for a variance allowing for the pole's height, which they said is five times higher than what the ordinance allows.

