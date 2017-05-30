'Matchless vistas' on first recorded climb to Angels Landing in Zion National Park in 1924
Angels Landing is defined by Zion National Park as one of its strenuous hikes. It is 5.4 miles roundtrip and climbs a total of 1,488 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there something about Dixie Downs? (Feb '08)
|May 9
|shay
|31
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC