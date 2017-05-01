List of winners in the 2016 UISAPA co...

List of winners in the 2016 UISAPA contest

The Deseret News, the Spectrum in St. George, Utah; and the Daily Universe at Brigham Young University in Utah were named the winners Monday in the general excellence category of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association's news contest.

