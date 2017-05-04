Ironman Foundation to donate $25,000 to St. George-area nonprofits

The Ironman Foundation will distribute $25,000 in charitable giveback to nonprofits in the region in conjunction with the 2017 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George triathlon, which takes place Saturday. A $6,000 community grant will be used to purchase new dive and water rescue equipment for the Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team.

