Bag of meth on driver's lap during traffic stop results in arrest of alleged drug dealer

During a traffic stop in Washington City Saturday, police reportedly located methamphetamine on the lap of a driver, leading to the arrest of two Washington County men on a variety of drug-related charges including a first-degree felony for drug possession with the intent to distribute. Late Saturday night, officers located a vehicle near 100 S. Main Street that had been reported to police as having a possible drunk driver, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington City Police Department in support of the arrest.

