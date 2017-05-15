Bag of meth on driver's lap during traffic stop results in arrest of alleged drug dealer
During a traffic stop in Washington City Saturday, police reportedly located methamphetamine on the lap of a driver, leading to the arrest of two Washington County men on a variety of drug-related charges including a first-degree felony for drug possession with the intent to distribute. Late Saturday night, officers located a vehicle near 100 S. Main Street that had been reported to police as having a possible drunk driver, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington City Police Department in support of the arrest.
