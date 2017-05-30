86-year-old man dies after car hits h...

86-year-old man dies after car hits him in St. George

Wednesday May 17

Fredrick Osborn, 86, was pronounced dead at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the St. George Police Department. At 1:43 p.m., police received a call about a collision in the parking lot of the Albertson's grocery store at 745 N. Dixie Drive.

