86-year-old man dies after car hits him in St. George
Fredrick Osborn, 86, was pronounced dead at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the St. George Police Department. At 1:43 p.m., police received a call about a collision in the parking lot of the Albertson's grocery store at 745 N. Dixie Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there something about Dixie Downs? (Feb '08)
|May 9
|shay
|31
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC