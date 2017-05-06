27 national monuments under Interior Dept. review
The Department of the Interior, under new Trump appointee Secretary Ryan Zinke, released the names of 27 monuments Friday that it will put under a review, including a public comment period that will run for 60 days. 27 national monuments under Interior Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there something about Dixie Downs? (Feb '08)
|Tue
|shay
|31
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC