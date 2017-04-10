WeBoost Intros Strongest Cellular Sig...

WeBoost Intros Strongest Cellular Signal Booster

St. George, Utah-based Wilson Electronics announced the launch of the Drive 4G-X RV in its weBoost line, representing the brand's most powerful in-vehicle cell phone signal booster with up to 32 times stronger cell signal. According to a release, RV owners will now be able to experience "exceptional call quality, faster data uploads and downloads, and fewer lost connections and dead zones when on the road or off."

