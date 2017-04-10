WeBoost Intros Strongest Cellular Signal Booster
St. George, Utah-based Wilson Electronics announced the launch of the Drive 4G-X RV in its weBoost line, representing the brand's most powerful in-vehicle cell phone signal booster with up to 32 times stronger cell signal. According to a release, RV owners will now be able to experience "exceptional call quality, faster data uploads and downloads, and fewer lost connections and dead zones when on the road or off."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC