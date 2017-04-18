Washington, Iron Counties Report Fast Job Growth

Thousands of new jobs in the trades, construction, education and health services helped propel southwestern Utah to the fastest job growth rates in the state in 2016. Data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services show Washington County adding some 3,700 jobs over the course of the year, representing a 6.4 percent increase over the previous year and more than double the statewide and national averages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.