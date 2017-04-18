Washington, Iron Counties Report Fast...

Washington, Iron Counties Report Fast Job Growth

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Thousands of new jobs in the trades, construction, education and health services helped propel southwestern Utah to the fastest job growth rates in the state in 2016. Data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services show Washington County adding some 3,700 jobs over the course of the year, representing a 6.4 percent increase over the previous year and more than double the statewide and national averages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb '17 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC