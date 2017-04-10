Utah town mayor accepts plea deal in poaching case
St. George, Utah - The mayor of a southwest Utah town has pleaded guilty to helping two other men poach deer from his property in Kane County. The Spectrum reports Hurricane Mayor John Wayne Bramall pleaded guilty to aiding or assisting in a wildlife violation as part of a plea deal last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC