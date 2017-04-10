Utah town mayor accepts plea deal in ...

Utah town mayor accepts plea deal in poaching case

Sunday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

St. George, Utah - The mayor of a southwest Utah town has pleaded guilty to helping two other men poach deer from his property in Kane County. The Spectrum reports Hurricane Mayor John Wayne Bramall pleaded guilty to aiding or assisting in a wildlife violation as part of a plea deal last week.

