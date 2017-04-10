Utah sculptor's art mimics tragic tur...

Utah sculptor's art mimics tragic turn in his life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this April 1, 2017 photo, local artist Matt Clark appears with one of his sculptures outside his workshop in St. George, Utah. Clark utilizes recycled, broken pieces of scrap metal in his art pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb '17 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC