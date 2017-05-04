Three dead after crash in St. George
About 11 a.m., Michael James, 21, lost control of his SUV on State Route 18 as it started to drift and he overcorrected, forcing the vehicle into dirt and rocks, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The SUV slid off the road, rolled and ejected two passengers, according to UHP.
