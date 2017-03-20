Test Riding the 2017 Clutch 2 on Utah's Desert Trails: Diamondback's...
Hurricanes don't happen in the desert but an early settler in Utah was convinced there was one, thus naming the town of Hurricane after the fateful event. Hurricane is located in Washington County just outside of St George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC