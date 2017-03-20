Test Riding the 2017 Clutch 2 on Utah...

Test Riding the 2017 Clutch 2 on Utah's Desert Trails: Diamondback's...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Cool Hunting

Hurricanes don't happen in the desert but an early settler in Utah was convinced there was one, thus naming the town of Hurricane after the fateful event. Hurricane is located in Washington County just outside of St George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb '17 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC