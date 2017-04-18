Site stewards needed to protect dinosaur bones, petroglyphs
Do you enjoy the outdoors and want to protect Southern Utah's archaeological and paleontological past? Then being a site steward might be for you. Site stewards are needed to help protect the thousands of irreplaceable cultural and natural resources from rock art and pottery sherds to dinosaur footprints which remain on public lands in Washington County.
