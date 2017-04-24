Planners: Southern Utah congestion inevitable, but northern corridor would help
Planners scrambling to meet future transportation needs in southern Utah say even if the controversial northern corridor is built, congestion is inevitable if growth continues as expected. But the controversial road through protected desert tortoise habitat would prevent some issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC