Mitsubishi Aircraft targets Paris Air Show to debut regional jet
Mitsubishi Aircraft is looking to display its new regional aircraft at the Paris Air Show in June as it seeks more overseas orders for Japan's first passenger jet after delaying the plane's debut five times. The company is working out details on how it can use one of four aircraft currently undergoing flight testing in the U.S. in the show, without causing further delays to deliveries, said Hisakazu Mizutani, who became president of Mitsubishi Aircraft this month.
