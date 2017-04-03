Man killed in Washington County collision
A man was killed Sunday night when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 18 in Washington County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The agency said in a news release that the man was driving west on Diamond Valley Drive in Diamond Valley, about 15 miles north of St. George, at about 8:35 p.m., and proceeded through a stop sign at SR-18.
