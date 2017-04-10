LDS Business College 130th class to graduate on Friday
LDS Business College commencement will begin Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the historic Tabernacle on Temple Square. It will be conducted by J. Lawrence Richards, the 12th president of the College.
