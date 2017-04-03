Feds have filed 15 gun cases in St. George since first of year
Federal prosecutors have filed 15 criminal cases involving guns in St. George since the first of the year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Most of the defendants have previous felony convictions, and some are charged with possession of drugs or violations of other federal laws in addition to the firearms counts, interim Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said.
