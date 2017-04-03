Don't fall for the Ivanka Trump face ...

Don't fall for the Ivanka Trump face cream scam

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: ABC15.com

Ivanka Trump has a successful line of clothing, shoes and handbags. And although she doesn't sell anti-wrinkle cream, one woman said she feels duped after she was charged $100 for what she thought was a free-trial sample of a Trump-branded cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. George Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela c. scamming on internet Feb '17 fedup 1
News Arrests (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jack 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 dalres 2
Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12) Oct '16 david rosin 12
voters where ru Oct '16 trump fan 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Oct '16 trumpette 2
New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14) Sep '16 Washington 2
See all St. George Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. George Forum Now

St. George Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. George Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

St. George, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC