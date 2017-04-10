Day 3: 2017 Jp Dirt - N Drive Plays In The Sand
Our first real trail day saw 100 Jeeps and a few hundred Jeep enthusiasts join members of the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, who guided the Jp Dirt 'N Drive presented by Jeep participants on five different off-road routes through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System. We overnighted in St. George, Utah, and early the next morning hit the trail again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela c. scamming on internet
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|2
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC